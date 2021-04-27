National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,890 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NPK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

NPK opened at $104.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.61 and a 200-day moving average of $93.79. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.46 and a 12-month high of $117.87.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

