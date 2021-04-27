National Retail Properties (NNN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. National Retail Properties has set its FY 2021
IntraDay guidance at 2.77-2.84 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, analysts expect National Retail Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $47.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNN. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Earnings History for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

