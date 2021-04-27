Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.37. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. On average, analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NMM traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.85. 9,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,500. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $670.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NMM. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

