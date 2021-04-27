Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NNI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 34.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NNI stock opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 68.18, a current ratio of 68.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.70. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $78.36.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $529.77 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 7.53%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.