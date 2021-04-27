Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Terri A. Morrical Sells 1,921 Shares

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $186,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,285.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.79. 4,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,426. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $59.70 and a twelve month high of $97.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.07.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,878,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,412 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 133,507 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 838,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

