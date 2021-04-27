Neuropace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) General Counsel Irina Ridley Purchases 2,352 Shares

Neuropace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) General Counsel Irina Ridley bought 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neuropace stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Neuropace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Neuropace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

