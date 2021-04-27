Neuropace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) General Counsel Irina Ridley Purchases 2,352 Shares

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Neuropace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) General Counsel Irina Ridley bought 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neuropace stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Neuropace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Neuropace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuropace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuropace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit