New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.33. New Residential Investment reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRZ. BTIG Research boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

NRZ stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 312.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

