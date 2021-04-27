New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

