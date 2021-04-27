New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,339 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $39,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $468,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI opened at $100.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $100.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

