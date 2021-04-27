New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 283,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,963 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $46,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $172.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $177.20.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

