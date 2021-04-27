New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of AutoZone worth $38,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,443.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,389.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,230.16. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $982.30 and a 52-week high of $1,524.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 3,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,260.99, for a total transaction of $4,829,591.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,710.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,417.09.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

