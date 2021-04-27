New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,244 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,244 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet worth $800,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,219.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,309.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,144.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,890.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,230.38 and a twelve month high of $2,324.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

