Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells $879,798.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NEM traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,359,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,270. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.01.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Newmont by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

