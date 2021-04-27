News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

