Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded to Buy by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.50.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Newtek Business Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newtek Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $27.08 on Monday. Newtek Business Services has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $606.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 85.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 329,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,761 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,458,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

