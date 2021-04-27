Newton One Investments LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $233,189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $212,732,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $64,628,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $5,948,952.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,948,952.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 771,762 shares of company stock valued at $59,659,362 over the last ninety days.

NYSE PINS opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.68. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

