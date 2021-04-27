Newton One Investments LLC Buys 4,116 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 12.4% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 26,865 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.15.

