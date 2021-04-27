NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.95.

NXE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.52. 597,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,319. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

