NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. On average, analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NYSE:NREF opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1,712.96, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. This is a boost from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.