NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 1,944 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 354.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.

EMQQ stock opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.84. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.

