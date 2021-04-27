NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires New Shares in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000.

SCHJ opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $54.98.

