NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6,738.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $109.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.