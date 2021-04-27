NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $177,000 in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.27% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHQ. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHQ opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.