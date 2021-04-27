NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 2,360 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after buying an additional 404,935 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.