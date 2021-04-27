NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 709 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,079,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of JKG stock opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.84. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.19 and a fifty-two week high of $255.50.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.