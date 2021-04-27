NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS stock opened at $261.68 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.20 and a 1-year high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.14.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.60.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.