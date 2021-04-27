noob.finance ($NOOB) Reaches Market Cap of $39,232.39

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. noob.finance has a total market capitalization of $39,232.39 and approximately $474.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One noob.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00003270 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, noob.finance has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00061462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.59 or 0.00276435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $577.60 or 0.01053281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00027032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.61 or 0.00708647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,859.69 or 1.00038926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

noob.finance Coin Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance . The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance

noob.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using US dollars.

