Noranda Income Fund (NIF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apr 27th, 2021

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$231.67 million for the quarter.

Noranda Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$1.78.

About Noranda Income Fund

Noranda Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended trust. The Fund’s primary objective is to provide stable, monthly distributions. The Fund owns an electrolytic zinc processing facility and its ancillary assets (the Processing Facility) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec. The Processing Facility produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate purchased from mining operations, and sells refined zinc products to customers in the open market.

