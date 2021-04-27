Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Nordson posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.60.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 in the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $214.54. 571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,016. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.92. Nordson has a 1-year low of $153.01 and a 1-year high of $217.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.