Norges Bank Buys New Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in GoHealth by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOCO stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

In other news, Director Anita Pramoda bought 10,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 11,829 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $177,671.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

