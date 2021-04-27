Norges Bank Invests $8.51 Million in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Norges Bank bought a new position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 169,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,510,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Several research firms recently commented on PLCE. Citigroup lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.27.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

About The Children's Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

