Norges Bank Takes Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 417,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.53% of Alector at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alector by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 567,632 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alector by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 13,800 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $306,498.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,998.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,141. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALEC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

ALEC stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.08. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.