Norges Bank Takes Position in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 872,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.22% of Sogou at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Sogou during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sogou in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sogou in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of NYSE SOGO opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -70.83, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. Sogou Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter. Sogou had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. Analysts expect that Sogou Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

