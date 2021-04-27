North American Construction Group (NOA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. On average, analysts expect North American Construction Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NYSE:NOA opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $349.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.0315 dividend. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of North American Construction Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.