Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Insider Shundrawn A. Thomas Sells 4,748 Shares

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NTRS opened at $109.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $111.20.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Bank of America cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

