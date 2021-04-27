Northern Trust Corp Buys 4,100 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,285,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SH opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

