Northern Trust Corp Has $278,000 Position in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Zovio worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zovio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zovio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Zovio by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Zovio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 116,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zovio in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Shares of Zovio stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. Zovio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $128.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zovio Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

