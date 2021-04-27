Northern Trust Corp Has $315,000 Position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,135 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.17% of Remark worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MARK. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Remark by 331.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Remark during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Remark by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 78,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Remark by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 147,952 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Remark by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,285,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Remark alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MARK shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.34. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Remark Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.