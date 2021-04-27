Northern Trust Corp Sells 870 Shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,648 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Oconee Federal Financial were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oconee Federal Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles Todd Latiff sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OFED opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $140.49 million, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oconee Federal Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

