Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.54, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.25%.

NRIM stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.00. 20,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.78. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

