Northrop Grumman (NOC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.47 per share for the quarter. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 23.15-23.65 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $23.15-23.65 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOC stock opened at $337.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.36. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

