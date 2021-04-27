Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys New Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,067,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after acquiring an additional 230,042 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $1,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.77. 1,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $68.34 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

