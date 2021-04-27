Northwest Bancshares Inc. Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.32. The company had a trading volume of 63,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,174. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $77.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

