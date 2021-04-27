Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $5.09 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.19. 28,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.91.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.