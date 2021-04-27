Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 998 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after buying an additional 224,997 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $20,409,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $19,956,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.16.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,195. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $160.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.57.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

