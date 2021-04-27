Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Announces Earnings Results

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,838. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $50,114.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 2,110 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $29,687.70. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,701.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,485 shares of company stock worth $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares worth $1,123,809. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

