Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.67%.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $81,648.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $183,081. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.