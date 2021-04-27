NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Position Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,452 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLOK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,270,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,463,000 after buying an additional 72,038 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth approximately $14,701,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,238.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 750,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 694,762 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 27.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

