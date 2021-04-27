Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,827 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $74,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 73.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS stock opened at $87.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $200.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.