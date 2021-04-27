NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $142.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. NovoCure traded as high as $218.29 and last traded at $216.90, with a volume of 14877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.63.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

In other NovoCure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $18,957,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 648,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,506,553.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,261,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,145.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day moving average of $151.81.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

