NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $142.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. NovoCure traded as high as $218.29 and last traded at $216.90, with a volume of 14877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.63.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

In other NovoCure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $18,957,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 648,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,506,553.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,261,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,145.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day moving average of $151.81.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

